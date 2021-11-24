HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 923.50 ($12.07) on Wednesday. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 876.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 933.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

