HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 923.50 ($12.07) on Wednesday. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 876.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 933.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

