HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Sells $197,955.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HTBI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,128. The stock has a market cap of $513.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

