Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.60

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 3193094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $266,670 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

