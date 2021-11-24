Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,998 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 2.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.54% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $133,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $104.56. 6,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

