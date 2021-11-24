Hot Cross Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $50.48 million and $2.24 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,167.15 or 0.07413392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.72 or 0.99889050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

