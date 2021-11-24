Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 950 ($12.41). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.71 ($12.37).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 909.20 ($11.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 607.60 ($7.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 913.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 881.16.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

