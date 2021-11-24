Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.93

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

