Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.67 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $91,971.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 461,079,831 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

