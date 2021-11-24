HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 46,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

