HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $40.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 661,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 120,309 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.