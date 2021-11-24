H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of H&R Block worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

