HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,649 shares during the period. HSBC accounts for 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HSBC by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 65,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

