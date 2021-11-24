HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.73

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.73 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 446.85 ($5.84). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 442.95 ($5.79), with a volume of 16,990,147 shares.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 417.73. The firm has a market cap of £90.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

