HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

LON HSS opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. HSS Hire Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.79. The company has a market cap of £125.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71.

In related news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

