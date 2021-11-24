Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

