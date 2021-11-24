Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.31

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.31 and traded as high as $30.84. Hudson Global shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 47,839 shares.

HSON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

