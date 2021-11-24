Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

BOSSY stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

