Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Purchases $26,975.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.