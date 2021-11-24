Humaniq Market Cap Tops $1.70 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $65,893.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00246135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.