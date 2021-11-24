HUNT Tops One Day Volume of $54.22 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. HUNT has a total market cap of $116.47 million and $54.22 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00244108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00087492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

