Huobi BTC 1-Day Volume Hits $3.74 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $56,716.06 or 0.99657593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $3.74 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.38 or 0.07406974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,565.23 or 0.99392568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.