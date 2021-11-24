Hydra Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.11 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Hydra has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $13.76 or 0.00023789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $53.11 million and $775,831.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,535,983 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

