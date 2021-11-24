Hydro Protocol (HOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $1.24 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00244108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00087492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

