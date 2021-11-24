HyperAlloy Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,919.06 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. HyperAlloy has a market capitalization of $59,919.06 and $98.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.20 or 0.07426146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,124.15 or 1.00516533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HyperAlloy

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

