HyperDAO Market Capitalization Hits $58.28 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 466.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $58.28 million and $11.90 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 522.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045571 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00087745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

