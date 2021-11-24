Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.80

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.64. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 3,774 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Hysan Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.