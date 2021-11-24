Hyve Price Reaches $0.38 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Hyve has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $864,008.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.95 or 0.07393075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.53 or 0.99664675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

