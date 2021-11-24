Hyve Reaches One Day Volume of $864,008.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $9.65 million and $864,008.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.95 or 0.07393075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.53 or 0.99664675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.