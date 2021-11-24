I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.60.
IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $85.40.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
