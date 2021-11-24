IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.28% of IAMGOLD worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,418 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 45.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 509,666 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAG stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

