IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$4.07. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 1,235,325 shares trading hands.

IMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.58.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 580.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.