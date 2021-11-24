iDealCash (DEAL) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iDealCash has a market cap of $821,249.51 and $15.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001987 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00104393 BTC.

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

iDealCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

