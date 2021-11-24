Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 9.9% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.61. 410,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,945,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 179,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 146.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 502,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

