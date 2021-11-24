Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $140,114.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00202543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00067601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.13 or 0.00790829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,073,828 coins and its circulating supply is 53,942,895 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

