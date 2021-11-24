Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Idle has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $102,865.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00005590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.09 or 0.07394407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00086410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,815.51 or 1.00264530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,254 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

