IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,132 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.14.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.51 and a 200-day moving average of $350.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.33 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

