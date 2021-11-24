IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.32 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21,422.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after buying an additional 353,380 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

NYSE:PXD opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $98.59 and a 1 year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

