IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $5.69 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 919.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

