IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,063 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $737.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $690.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $337.83 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

