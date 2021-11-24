Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $1,417.79

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Illuvium has a market cap of $911.35 million and approximately $455.63 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $1,417.79 or 0.02474812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.28 or 0.07373688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.20 or 0.99857907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,799 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

