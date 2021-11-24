Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 966,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 133,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Information Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:III opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $424.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

