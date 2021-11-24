Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.64

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.64 and traded as low as C$27.88. Information Services shares last traded at C$28.23, with a volume of 6,570 shares.

ISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Information Services in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of C$494.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.93%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

