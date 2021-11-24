Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Lessened by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

