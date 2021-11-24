Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 5.3%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 93 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 174,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

