Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $12.89 or 0.00022394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $562.64 million and approximately $49.98 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

