Ink (INK) Market Cap Hits $629,654.21

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Ink has a total market cap of $629,654.21 and approximately $26,098.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

