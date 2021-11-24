InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.65

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.65 and traded as high as $85.55. InMode shares last traded at $84.68, with a volume of 1,559,188 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in InMode by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in InMode by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in InMode by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 680,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $108,554,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the period.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

