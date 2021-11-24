Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Exchanges

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $988,642.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00245699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00087608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

