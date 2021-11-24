Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69. 339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.