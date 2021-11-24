Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.74 and traded as low as C$9.55. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 29,369 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$312.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.74.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

